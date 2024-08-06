Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHAK has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.83.

NYSE:SHAK traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.85. 314,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,566. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $111.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average of $93.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.75.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Shake Shack by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

