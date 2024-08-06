Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.52 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 77.44%. On average, analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

SHEN stock opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.73. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $25.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, CEO Christopher E. French acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $78,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,291.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO James J. Volk purchased 3,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $52,139.32. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. French purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $78,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,291.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,687 shares of company stock valued at $222,589 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

Further Reading

