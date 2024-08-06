SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Announces Earnings Results

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $39.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE Stock Up 3.3 %

SI-BONE stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.50. 222,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.76. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $597.55 million, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIBN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $42,752.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $36,956.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $42,752.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,613 shares of company stock worth $167,568 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.