Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Luxfer Holdings PLC’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LXFR)

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Luxfer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Luxfer’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Luxfer’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Luxfer Stock Performance

NYSE LXFR opened at $11.12 on Monday. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56.

Institutional Trading of Luxfer

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Luxfer by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Luxfer by 855.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 466.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

About Luxfer

(Get Free Report)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.