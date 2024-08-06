SingularityNET (AGIX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.17 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 38.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $670.26 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000974 BTC on major exchanges.

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00010127 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,798.12 or 1.00001205 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00008035 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011820 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.40256282 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $2,248,672.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.