SkyWater Technology (SKYT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.59% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $79.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. On average, analysts expect SkyWater Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SkyWater Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. SkyWater Technology has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $285.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 3.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SKYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on SkyWater Technology from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
About SkyWater Technology
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
