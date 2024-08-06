SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX) Stock Price Down 3.7%

SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.57 and last traded at $12.83. Approximately 144,989 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 392% from the average daily volume of 29,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $78.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

The SoFi Next 500 ETF (SFYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US Next 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US mid-cap equities, selected by market cap. SFYX was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

