Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SOI traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 87,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $13.56.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

