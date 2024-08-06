Sonic Automotive, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Sonic Automotive has raised its dividend payment by an average of 42.6% per year over the last three years. Sonic Automotive has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sonic Automotive to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Shares of NYSE SAH traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.85. The company had a trading volume of 39,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,943. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $64.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average is $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 67,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $3,955,886.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,067,845.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,445 shares in the company, valued at $11,606,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 67,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $3,955,886.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,067,845.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,514 shares of company stock worth $9,625,454 in the last 90 days. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

