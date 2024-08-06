Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Sonic Automotive Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:SAH opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $64.68.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 19,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,189,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,417,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 16,734 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,004,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 817,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,065,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 19,827 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,189,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,417,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 163,514 shares of company stock worth $9,625,454 in the last quarter. 40.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Sonic Automotive from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

