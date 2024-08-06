Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Sonic Automotive Trading Up 3.4 %
NYSE:SAH opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $64.68.
Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.
SAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Sonic Automotive from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.
Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.
