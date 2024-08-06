Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.10

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and traded as high as $18.84. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 137 shares changing hands.
Sonic Healthcare Trading Up 11.2 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18.
About Sonic Healthcare
Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.
