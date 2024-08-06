SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SP Plus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SP opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $51,204,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,741,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,391,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 348.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,159,000 after buying an additional 290,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in SP Plus by 721.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 285,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 251,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

