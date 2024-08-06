Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Announces Earnings Results

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($1.75), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.46) earnings per share.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

NYSE SPR opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $37.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.