Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2024

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPRGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($1.75), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.46) earnings per share.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

NYSE SPR opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $37.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spirit AeroSystems

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.