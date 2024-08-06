Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPR. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $34.00 to $37.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 2.2 %

SPR opened at $33.55 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,128,000 after purchasing an additional 109,632 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 18,132.0% during the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,016,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,356,000 after buying an additional 9,066,000 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,274.6% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,714,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $170,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371,874 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,423,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,538,000 after acquiring an additional 296,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,965,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after acquiring an additional 554,666 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

