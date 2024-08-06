Stella-Jones (SJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.89 per share for the quarter.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.27. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of C$775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$781.85 million.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

TSE SJ opened at C$91.88 on Tuesday. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$61.85 and a 12-month high of C$98.00. The company has a market cap of C$5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$88.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$82.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SJ shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$92.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.93, for a total value of C$309,661.50. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

Featured Articles

