Stepan Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Stepan in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Stepan’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $556.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.30 million. Stepan had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 3.83%. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $72.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Stepan has a 52 week low of $63.60 and a 52 week high of $96.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Stepan by 2,141.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stepan during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stepan during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Stepan by 60.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

