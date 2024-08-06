Stephens Raises Matson (NYSE:MATX) Price Target to $160.00

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Matson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

NYSE MATX traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.56. 144,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.17. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.09. Matson has a 1-year low of $82.68 and a 1-year high of $136.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

In other Matson news, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $98,765.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,547. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $98,765.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,547. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $206,277.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,674.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,848 shares of company stock worth $10,655,751. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Matson in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Matson in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

