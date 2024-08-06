Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Stephens in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $47.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.10% from the company’s current price.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

SUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUM

Summit Materials Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.18. The company had a trading volume of 566,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Summit Materials has a one year low of $29.98 and a one year high of $44.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,034,183.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,437,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,650,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,500 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $33,206,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $18,051,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,240,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,561,000 after acquiring an additional 262,179 shares during the period.

About Summit Materials

(Get Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.