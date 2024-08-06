Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $582.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.70 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Sterling Infrastructure stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.43. 376,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.13 and its 200-day moving average is $106.98. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $55.45 and a 12-month high of $137.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.