StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Comstock Price Performance

NYSE:LODE opened at $0.14 on Friday. Comstock has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Corrado Degasperis acquired 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,358,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,272. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,340,000 shares of company stock worth $523,900. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comstock Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comstock stock. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Inc. ( NYSE:LODE Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.07% of Comstock as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

