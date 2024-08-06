StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.45.

NYSE TEL opened at $143.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.29 and its 200 day moving average is $146.00. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,461. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $10,759,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 361,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,456,000 after purchasing an additional 52,824 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 25.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,811,000 after purchasing an additional 58,219 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 72.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,537,000 after buying an additional 135,548 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

