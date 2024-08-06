StockNews.com Upgrades Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) to “Strong-Buy”

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NBIX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $147.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.46. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,695,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,861,521.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,486.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 12,500 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,695,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,861,521.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,068 shares of company stock worth $12,906,761. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.