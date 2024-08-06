StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 88.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,032 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in StoneCo were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,791,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,209,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.32.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. StoneCo had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $623.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on STNE. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

