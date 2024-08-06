Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $498.09 million during the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 8.02%.
Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SPH opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.44. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $22.33.
Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling at Suburban Propane Partners
In other Suburban Propane Partners news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $57,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,897.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPH shares. StockNews.com raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.
Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile
Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.
