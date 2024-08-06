Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 512,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,083. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.15. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $29.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Summit Materials from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Insider Transactions at Summit Materials

In related news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,034,183.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Materials

(Get Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.