Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Summit Materials Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,883. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $29.98 and a 1-year high of $44.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

