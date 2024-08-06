Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.38

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.38 and traded as low as $8.94. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 260,211 shares traded.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

(Get Free Report)

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 67.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.