Superior Industries International (SUP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Superior Industries International stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,477. The company has a market capitalization of $82.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.47. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39.

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

