Superior Industries International (SUP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Superior Industries International Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of Superior Industries International stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,477. The company has a market capitalization of $82.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.47. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39.
About Superior Industries International
