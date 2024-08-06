Sweetgreen (SG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Sweetgreen to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Sweetgreen has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Sweetgreen’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sweetgreen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sweetgreen Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE SG opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. Sweetgreen has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 2.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $6,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,730,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $6,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,730,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $86,149.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 147,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,692 shares of company stock worth $13,738,038 in the last quarter. 21.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

