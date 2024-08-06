Sylogist (SYZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Sylogist to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.
Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.06). Sylogist had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of C$16.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.40 million.
Sylogist Price Performance
SYZ stock opened at C$10.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.19. The company has a market cap of C$240.63 million, a PE ratio of 513.50 and a beta of 0.84. Sylogist has a 12-month low of C$6.46 and a 12-month high of C$10.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32.
SYZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Sylogist to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners increased their price objective on Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Sylogist from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.08.
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.
