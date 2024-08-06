Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q1 2025 guidance at -0.050-0.050 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.340-2.590 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $139.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.38. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $130.34 and a one year high of $171.59.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTWO has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

