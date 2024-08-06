Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.94 million. On average, analysts expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of TARS traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 300,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,920. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $844.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.06.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
