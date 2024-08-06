Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys New Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 65,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,169,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Jamf by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,871,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,158,000 after buying an additional 462,257 shares in the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 705,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Jamf by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after acquiring an additional 265,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Strosahl sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,043,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,621.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Wudi sold 5,736 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $88,449.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,291 shares in the company, valued at $5,077,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Strosahl sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,043,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,621.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,607 shares of company stock worth $1,128,725 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jamf stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.11. 80,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.04. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $21.41.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Jamf’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

JAMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Jamf from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

