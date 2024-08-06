Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,494 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,985.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889,546 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $23,226,000 after acquiring an additional 846,884 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,612,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,699,832. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.84%.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

