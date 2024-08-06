Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $147.06. 185,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,609. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $151.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.77.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.38%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

