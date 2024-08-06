Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLDX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,618,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 13.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLDX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,298,403.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,249.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Celldex Therapeutics news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,298,403.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,249.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,191,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,821 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CLDX traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $33.51. The company had a trading volume of 223,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,177. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

