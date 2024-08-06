Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $940,000 Stock Holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Intapp were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intapp by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Intapp by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Intapp by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Intapp by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp Trading Up 0.3 %

Intapp stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.60. 146,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,548. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.90 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average of $36.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.18 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTA. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intapp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intapp

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $155,781.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,947 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $520,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 749,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,434.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $155,781.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,405.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,831 in the last quarter. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

