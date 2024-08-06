Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $1.39 Million in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,866 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.07% of Verint Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 173.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.64. 131,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $38.17.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $221.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.71 million. Equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $12,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,764 shares in the company, valued at $20,585,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $12,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,764 shares in the company, valued at $20,585,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Kurtz sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $77,099.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,852.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,527 shares of company stock valued at $12,898,762 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

