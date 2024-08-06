Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 6,303 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 128.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWI. Truist Financial upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AWI traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $122.47. 153,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,463. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.35 and a 12 month high of $134.90.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

See Also

