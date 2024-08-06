Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 279.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $424,130,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $511,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.37. The company had a trading volume of 995,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,405. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $141.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.53.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

