Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,797 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.94.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.72. The stock had a trading volume of 587,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.75. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

