Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,000 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 23,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Ogborne Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $8,278,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $871,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at $1,126,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on WIRE. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

WIRE stock remained flat at $289.84 during trading on Tuesday. 266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,575. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.19. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $150.51 and a twelve month high of $295.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

