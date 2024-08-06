Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,667 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,190,000 after purchasing an additional 202,434 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,295,000 after buying an additional 416,911 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $3,922,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,759 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MGM traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,282,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,358. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

