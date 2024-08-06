Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 217 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,638,290,000 after acquiring an additional 66,161 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,513,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $409,985,000 after purchasing an additional 45,079 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,182,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,336,000 after buying an additional 26,892 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 893,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,165,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 662,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,650,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.66. 198,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,378. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.25 and a 200 day moving average of $231.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $271.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.29.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

