Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 21,981 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,981 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $854,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ALLETE by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,355,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in ALLETE by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ALLETE by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 21,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at $801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE ALE traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.16. 111,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,630. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.80. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $65.86.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.30). ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7005 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.79%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

