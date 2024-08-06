Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 258 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,995,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,139,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 92.0% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Everest Group stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $359.12. The stock had a trading volume of 106,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,757. The company has a 50-day moving average of $379.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $343.36 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $457.00 to $454.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.40.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

