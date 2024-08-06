Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 7,441 Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,441 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Apogee Therapeutics were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APGE. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 44.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 28.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 111.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $558,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,939,385.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apogee Therapeutics news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $225,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,084,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $558,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,939,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APGE stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.92. 150,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,419. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average of $47.30. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of -7.94.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

APGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

