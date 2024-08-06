Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $57,105,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,871,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,892,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,040,000 after acquiring an additional 263,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 38.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 423,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,190,000 after acquiring an additional 118,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.82. The stock had a trading volume of 142,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,348. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.77 and a 52 week high of $196.03. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.26.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $256.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

