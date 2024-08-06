Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 89 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 131.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.57.

Shares of TDY stock traded up $9.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $409.32. The company had a trading volume of 79,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,319. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $448.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

