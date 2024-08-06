Telsey Advisory Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Haverty Furniture Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

HVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $27.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average is $30.20. The stock has a market cap of $452.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $37.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 22.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

